Tucson Police Help Wrangle Loose Bull Roaming In Neighborhood

Well this definitely is not something that you see every day. Officers with the Tucson Police Department had to help wrangle a bull that was roaming freely in a Tucson neighborhood, reported ABC 15.

Tucson police received reports of a bull roaming in a neighborhood near an elementary school on Tuesday morning. The bull had gotten loose Rita Ranch.

Tucson Police tweeted that the animal was seen grazing on some scrub grass on a home's front lawn. Officer Frank Magos wrote on Twitter:

"BULL ON THE LOOSE

If you're out east "steer" clear of E. Rita Rd/S. Zircon Crystal. Ofc. Cleary & CSO Booster found themselves trying to corral a bull this morning. Ranchers are on their way to help out."