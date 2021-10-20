Tucson Police Help Wrangle Loose Bull Roaming In Neighborhood
By Ginny Reese
October 20, 2021
Well this definitely is not something that you see every day. Officers with the Tucson Police Department had to help wrangle a bull that was roaming freely in a Tucson neighborhood, reported ABC 15.
Tucson police received reports of a bull roaming in a neighborhood near an elementary school on Tuesday morning. The bull had gotten loose Rita Ranch.
Tucson Police tweeted that the animal was seen grazing on some scrub grass on a home's front lawn. Officer Frank Magos wrote on Twitter:
"BULL ON THE LOOSE
If you're out east "steer" clear of E. Rita Rd/S. Zircon Crystal. Ofc. Cleary & CSO Booster found themselves trying to corral a bull this morning. Ranchers are on their way to help out."
🐂BULL ON THE LOOSE🚓— Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) October 19, 2021
If you're out east "steer" clear of E. Rita Rd/S. Zircon Crystal. Ofc. Cleary & CSO Booster found themselves trying to corral a bull this morning. Ranchers are on their way to help out. @OperationsEast pic.twitter.com/mEFPNSVzZH
So how did the police help to corral the bull?
The officers blocked off the street with their vehicles while ranchers helped to capture the animal.
According to police, the ranchers are trying to get the bull back to its rightful owner.