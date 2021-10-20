WATCH: Scary Moment 'Wheel Of Destiny' Crashes At South Carolina State Fair
By Sarah Tate
October 20, 2021
A new attraction at the South Carolina State Fair made a major first impression when it crashed in the middle of a show in front of the crowd.
Fair attendees watching the CIRCUS's Wheel of Destiny on October 16 were treated to more than they bargained for when the support cables holding up the large, two-wheeled attraction snapped with the performer still inside, WCNC reports. The performer fell to the ground as the Wheel began swinging around the ring. Fortunately, fair officials say, no one was injured during the incident.
Watch the scary moment below, shared to the news station by Scottie Coleman.
According to Nancy Smith, general manager of the South Carolina State Fair, the circumstances surrounding the malfunction were addressed and the show went on as scheduled later that day. She issued the following statement to WCNC:
"Regarding the circus mishap, a defective bracket on the wheel caused the wheel to shift sideways during the end of the 4:30 performance. The safety lines that were put in place as a backup did their job and prevented anyone from being hurt. The 7:30pm show went on as scheduled," the statement read in part, adding, "The performer is good and continuing the perform."