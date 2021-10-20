WATCH: Scary Moment 'Wheel Of Destiny' Crashes At South Carolina State Fair

By Sarah Tate

October 20, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

A new attraction at the South Carolina State Fair made a major first impression when it crashed in the middle of a show in front of the crowd.

Fair attendees watching the CIRCUS's Wheel of Destiny on October 16 were treated to more than they bargained for when the support cables holding up the large, two-wheeled attraction snapped with the performer still inside, WCNC reports. The performer fell to the ground as the Wheel began swinging around the ring. Fortunately, fair officials say, no one was injured during the incident.

Watch the scary moment below, shared to the news station by Scottie Coleman.

According to Nancy Smith, general manager of the South Carolina State Fair, the circumstances surrounding the malfunction were addressed and the show went on as scheduled later that day. She issued the following statement to WCNC:

"Regarding the circus mishap, a defective bracket on the wheel caused the wheel to shift sideways during the end of the 4:30 performance. The safety lines that were put in place as a backup did their job and prevented anyone from being hurt. The 7:30pm show went on as scheduled," the statement read in part, adding, "The performer is good and continuing the perform."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices