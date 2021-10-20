WATCH: Scary Moment 'Wheel Of Destiny' Crashes At South Carolina State Fair

A new attraction at the South Carolina State Fair made a major first impression when it crashed in the middle of a show in front of the crowd.

Fair attendees watching the CIRCUS's Wheel of Destiny on October 16 were treated to more than they bargained for when the support cables holding up the large, two-wheeled attraction snapped with the performer still inside, WCNC reports. The performer fell to the ground as the Wheel began swinging around the ring. Fortunately, fair officials say, no one was injured during the incident.

Watch the scary moment below, shared to the news station by Scottie Coleman.