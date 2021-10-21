CMA Awards Announce Eric Church, Jimmie Allen, And More As 2021 Performers

The Country Music Association Awards are scheduled to take place in Nashville, Tennessee, on November 10, and the Association has named the first round of its performers for their 55th annual show. Jimmie Allen, Brothers Osbourne, Eric Church, Dan + Shay, Mickey Guyton featuring Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards, and Carly Pearce with Ashley McBryde and Blake Shelton will all be taking the stage during the show.

The CMA Awards will air on ABC on November 10 at 8/7c. Eric Church and Chris Stapleton lead the nominees with five nominations each. For his performance, Church will play his song "Heart on Fire."

Allen will perform "Freedom Was A Highway," while the show will see Brothers Osbourne playing tracks from their album Skeletons. Dan + Shay will play "I Should Probably Go To Bed," while Guyton will play songs from her acclaimed debut album that was recently released, Remember Her Name, with Spencer and Edwards providing support.

Guyton and Jimmie Allen will also be going head-to-head in the New Artist of the Year category, which marks the first time in CMA Awards history that two Black artists have been nominated in the same category simultaneously.

Earlier this week, it was announced that Luke Bryan will be hosting this year's awards ceremony. The news that Bryan would be hosting came two weeks after it had been revealed that Reba McEntire would not be returning as the show's host. McEntire hosted the awards show in 2019 and 2020, as well as three times back in the '90s.

While the lineup of artists performing at this year's CMA awards is already unbelievably exciting, even more artists are expected to be announced within the coming weeks.