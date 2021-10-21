Nashville Holiday Display Will Include Real Reindeer, Over 1 Million Lights

A popular holiday lights display in Nashville will have several "whimsical" features, including real reindeer.

Cheekwood Estate and Gardens will launch its annual Holiday LIGHTS display next month, running from November 20 to January 9, 2022. The festive display will be open for visitors seven nights a week, with certain exceptions like Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year's Day, according to FOX 17.

For the past seven years, the holiday festival has transformed the grounds of the Cheekwood into a magical winter wonderland that is fun for the whole family. A real reindeer village and more than a million twinkling lights will set the scene, along with a new peppermint pathway and the Dancing Lights of TRAINS! display. S'mores stations will also be available for anyone looking for a sweet treat.

"Each year, we enhance our lights display with more lights and new features so our guests can look forward to a unique experience year after year," said Peter Grimaldi, Cheekwood VP of Gardens & Facilities. "We are especially excited about adding a whimsical peppermint pathway and shimmering tunnel of light to the Bradford Robertson Color Garden."

Learn more about Cheekwood's 2021 Holiday LIGHTS display by visiting the website here. Timed-entry tickets must be purchased in advance.