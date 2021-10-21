New Nashville Project Takes 'Singing In The Streets' To A New Level

By Sarah Tate

October 21, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

A new project in Nashville is taking "singing in the streets" to a whole new level.

The Nashville Opera is going mobile with its "Opera on Wheels" program, designed to bring performances directly to the people of Music City, according to News Channel 5. The mobile stage will be driven to different areas where it unfolds "like a big flower" before treating audiences to a new sound not usually heard on the streets of Nashville.

"What we have here is a little rolling jewel box of a stage," said John Hoomes, CEO of the Nashville Opera. "We pull up in parking lots or street corners, the hydraulics happen, the whole thing opens up like a big flower. All I can say is it's pretty cool and I'm glad we have it."

While the street performances are not without its challenges, like various sounds of construction breaking through the music, "Opera on Wheels" is a unique experience all its own and one that many residents have called "wonderful."

"It's a certain thing to be able to perform in a setting like this," said Hoomes, "unlike a stage in a controlled environment because out here you sing and sometimes there are chainsaws and sometimes there are helicopters."

If you're interested in seeing a performance, you can sign up for the Nashville Opera newsletter here.

