Penn Badgley And Cardi B Are Swapping Profiles On Twitter

Netflix's You released its third season on Friday (October 15), and fans got to see Penn Badgley return to portraying their favorite serial killer, Joe Goldberg. Among those excited for Joe Goldberg's latest was Cardi B, who recently learned that Badgley is a fan of her work.

While speaking to promote the newest season of You, Badgley talked about how he has struggled to find authenticity on social media, and he's not necessarily a fan of various platforms. However, he praised Cardi B for her ability to be authentic online. "To me, it's this incredibly nuanced place to be, and despite what many might judge as antics, I feel she has an incredibly authentic relationship to that, and I think that's why people like her so much," Badgley said.

Cardi B was quick to notice that Badgley had praised her, the rapper quote-tweeting the video and commenting "OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!!" and joking "Yoooo like I'm famous famous."