Artists As Artists: Musicians Dressed As Other Musicians For Halloween

By Kiyonna Anthony

October 22, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Halloween is upon us!

Tis' the season for pumpkin spice lattes and all things spooky. Re-watching classic Halloween films and eating lots of candy are just a few ways to celebrate the ghouly holiday. Both children and adults alike look forward to Halloween as the day to be anything or anyone you wish, with zero judgment. When it comes to celebrities, it's no secret that they tend to go all out for holidays. Stars dressing up as other celebrities has become a growing trend over the years.

Lil Nas X is one celeb who isn't afraid to push the boundaries on creating looks. For Halloween 2020, X paid homage to Nicki Minaj, dressed as the rap star from her 2011 video for "Super Bass."

Fans loved the "Industry Baby" star's ode to the hip hop Queen, and flooded the comment section, praising his flawless rendition of Minaj. Stars like Iggy Azealea and Doja Cat commented on Lil Nas' Instagram photo of the epic look, with Doja writing:

"This one was really for the boys w the boomin. Wow."

As an artist, what better way to express your admiration for your peer than to dedicate a full night to being them. You too can celebrate spooky season by checking out iHeartRadio's Halloween Radio station and the 13 Days of Halloween 3D podcast here. Need some celebrity costume inspiration? Check out these epic photos of musicians dressed as other musicians for Halloween:

Happy Halloween!

Beyonce as Lil Kim

Ciara as Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion

Lil Nas X as Cam'ron

Ciara and Russell Wilson as Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Rita Ora as Post Malone

Beyonce as Salt N' Pepa

Miley Cyrus as Lil Kim

Trisha Yearwood as Garth Brooks

Beyonce as Toni Braxon

Saweetie as Destiny's Child

Jay-Z as Biggie Smalls

Harry Styles as Elton John

Casamigos Halloween Party
Photo: Getty Images North America

Jennifer Lopez as Madonna

