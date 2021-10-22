Artists As Artists: Musicians Dressed As Other Musicians For Halloween
By Kiyonna Anthony
October 22, 2021
Halloween is upon us!
Tis' the season for pumpkin spice lattes and all things spooky. Re-watching classic Halloween films and eating lots of candy are just a few ways to celebrate the ghouly holiday. Both children and adults alike look forward to Halloween as the day to be anything or anyone you wish, with zero judgment. When it comes to celebrities, it's no secret that they tend to go all out for holidays. Stars dressing up as other celebrities has become a growing trend over the years.
Lil Nas X is one celeb who isn't afraid to push the boundaries on creating looks. For Halloween 2020, X paid homage to Nicki Minaj, dressed as the rap star from her 2011 video for "Super Bass."
Fans loved the "Industry Baby" star's ode to the hip hop Queen, and flooded the comment section, praising his flawless rendition of Minaj. Stars like Iggy Azealea and Doja Cat commented on Lil Nas' Instagram photo of the epic look, with Doja writing:
"This one was really for the boys w the boomin. Wow."
Doja commented on @LilNasX post of his Nicki Minaj halloween costume 🐾 pic.twitter.com/Uu8ycMxApC— Doja Crave (@DojaCrave) October 31, 2020
As an artist, what better way to express your admiration for your peer than to dedicate a full night to being them. You too can celebrate spooky season by checking out iHeartRadio's Halloween Radio station and the 13 Days of Halloween 3D podcast here. Need some celebrity costume inspiration? Check out these epic photos of musicians dressed as other musicians for Halloween:
Happy Halloween!
Beyonce as Lil Kim
Ciara as Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion
Lil Nas X as Cam'ron
Ciara and Russell Wilson as Beyoncé and Jay-Z
Rita Ora as Post Malone
Beyonce as Salt N' Pepa
Miley Cyrus as Lil Kim
Happy Halloween @LilKim 💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/tJMMQgBu53— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) October 31, 2013
Trisha Yearwood as Garth Brooks
So @GarthBrooks says Saturday is his favorite episode of #TrishasKitchen yet...can you blame him?— Trisha Yearwood (@trishayearwood) October 12, 2017
Watch this: https://t.co/BgeqHuoLZf pic.twitter.com/ohEKO020QF
Beyonce as Toni Braxon
Saweetie as Destiny's Child
Jay-Z as Biggie Smalls
Harry Styles as Elton John
Jennifer Lopez as Madonna