Artists As Artists: Musicians Dressed As Other Musicians For Halloween

Halloween is upon us!

Tis' the season for pumpkin spice lattes and all things spooky. Re-watching classic Halloween films and eating lots of candy are just a few ways to celebrate the ghouly holiday. Both children and adults alike look forward to Halloween as the day to be anything or anyone you wish, with zero judgment. When it comes to celebrities, it's no secret that they tend to go all out for holidays. Stars dressing up as other celebrities has become a growing trend over the years.

Lil Nas X is one celeb who isn't afraid to push the boundaries on creating looks. For Halloween 2020, X paid homage to Nicki Minaj, dressed as the rap star from her 2011 video for "Super Bass."