Cardi B Pitches Netflix For Starring Role On 'You' Season Four

By Emily Lee

October 22, 2021

The third season of You dropped on Netflix last week to the delight of superfans everywhere. As we soon learned, Cardi B just so happens to be one of those superfans.

The 'Bodak Yellow' rapper's love for the show became known after Penn Badgley, who stars as serial killer Joe Goldberg, in You, gushed about Cardi's "authentic" voice online during an interview. "To me, it's this incredibly nuanced place to be, and despite what many might judge as antics, I feel she has an incredibly authentic relationship to that, and I think that's why people like her so much," Badgley said.

It wasn't long before Cardi caught wind of Badgley's kind remarks. "OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!! "Yoooo like I'm famous famous," she excitedly tweeted. The pair then made photos of each other their Twitter icons.

Netflix got involved with the love-fest, as well, updating their Twitter bio to read: "Petition to get Cardi B to guest star in Season 4 of You."

Cardi noticed the change and then pitched her own ideas for season four. "So it's episode 1 and I'm at Paris Fashion week shutting it down! I turn around and there stands YOU," she suggested. "Ok finish it off [Netflix]."

Netflix replied with a series of messages using the lyrics of 'WAP' to accompany certain images from You. "Tie me up like I'm surprised," the first tweet said, alongside a photo of Badgley tied up on the floor. Netflix followed up with: "Let's role play, I'll wear a disguise," to accompany another shot of Badgley in a chef's hat.

In its final reply, Netflix changed some of the lyrics to better fit the show. "I want you to park that big glass cage, right in this little garage," the tweet reads, along with a photo of Joe's infamous glass murder cage from the series.

The third season of You is now streaming on Netflix. Though the series has already been renewed for a fourth season, it's unclear when it will arrive on the streaming platform.

