Cardi B Pitches Netflix For Starring Role On 'You' Season Four

The third season of You dropped on Netflix last week to the delight of superfans everywhere. As we soon learned, Cardi B just so happens to be one of those superfans.

The 'Bodak Yellow' rapper's love for the show became known after Penn Badgley, who stars as serial killer Joe Goldberg, in You, gushed about Cardi's "authentic" voice online during an interview. "To me, it's this incredibly nuanced place to be, and despite what many might judge as antics, I feel she has an incredibly authentic relationship to that, and I think that's why people like her so much," Badgley said.

It wasn't long before Cardi caught wind of Badgley's kind remarks. "OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!! "Yoooo like I'm famous famous," she excitedly tweeted. The pair then made photos of each other their Twitter icons.

Netflix got involved with the love-fest, as well, updating their Twitter bio to read: "Petition to get Cardi B to guest star in Season 4 of You."