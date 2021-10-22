Here's How Cardi B Feels About Megan Thee Stallion's Popeyes Hottie Sauce

Megan Thee Stallion's latest venture has the Internet in a sauce-induced hold.

The "Body" rapper recently dropped her very own condiment with Popeyes, called the "Hottie Sauce" and fans can't get enough of it. Megan's friend and "WAP" collaborator, Cardi B also gave the new dipping sauce a shot, and took to social media to share her reviews.

Cardi, known for her candid persona, posted a short clip to her Instagram story, detailing her recent Popeyes experience, fully equipped with a fresh full set manicure and Hottie Sauce on the side. The "Up" rapper raved:

“Bomb cause it’s like…it smells and it feels like it’s going to hit you with like Louisiana Hot Sauce, but then it goes to like a different world like a sweet and sour."