Here's How Cardi B Feels About Megan Thee Stallion's Popeyes Hottie Sauce
By Kiyonna Anthony
October 22, 2021
Megan Thee Stallion's latest venture has the Internet in a sauce-induced hold.
The "Body" rapper recently dropped her very own condiment with Popeyes, called the "Hottie Sauce" and fans can't get enough of it. Megan's friend and "WAP" collaborator, Cardi B also gave the new dipping sauce a shot, and took to social media to share her reviews.
Cardi, known for her candid persona, posted a short clip to her Instagram story, detailing her recent Popeyes experience, fully equipped with a fresh full set manicure and Hottie Sauce on the side. The "Up" rapper raved:
“Bomb cause it’s like…it smells and it feels like it’s going to hit you with like Louisiana Hot Sauce, but then it goes to like a different world like a sweet and sour."
While announcing her new hottie sauce earlier this week, Megan also revealed that she's embarking on a new phase in business as a franchise owner of one of the popular chicken chain's locations, and will soon be opening her very own.
"Yessss hotties it’s true. Thee Mf Hot Girl has her very own HOTTIE SAUCE AT@POPEYESDROPPING OCT 19TH Not only does ya girl have an official sauce but I’m also now a franchise owner and will be opening up my very own Popeyes locations."
Along with her collaboration with Popeyes, Meg shared that the famous chicken franchise also partnered with her to donate to a non-profit company based in her hometown of Houston. She revealed:
"Also shout out to Popeyes Bc I asked if they could partner with me to make a donation to a non-profit organization in Houston called Houston Random Acts of kindness and they did it with no hesitation"
Also shout out to Popeyes Bc I asked if they could partner with me to make a donation to a non profit organization in Houston called Houston Random Acts of kindness and they did it with no hesitation 🤘🏽— TINA SNOW (@theestallion) October 14, 2021
Congrats to Megan Thee Stallion on getting the Cardi B food review stamp of approval.