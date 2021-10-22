Olivia Rodrigo Takes A Dive Among The Stars In New 'Traitor' Music Video

Olivia Rodrigo is leaning into retro arcades, grainy footage, and high school swimming pools in her new music video for "Traitor." Starting off with a visual that sees Rodrigo jumping on a trampoline through fluffy pink clouds and wrapping up as she walks through a door in the midst of a galazy, the "Traitor" music video creates thes ense of classic teen escapades like climbing over fences and sneaking into pools.

Throughout the video, Olivia Rodrigo sadly looks into the camera as she laments, "You didn't cheat/ But you're still a traitor." The track sits as the second song on the tracklist for Rodrigo's debut album, Sour, which had been released last May.

Since the album's release, Rodrigo has retroactively added songwriting credits to Paramore and Hayley Williams, who the singer said greatly inspired Sour. In an interview with Teen Vogue, Rodrigo said of the songwriting controversy, "I thik it's disappointing to see poeple take things out of context and discredit any young woman's work. But at the end of the day I'm just really proud and happy to say that my job is being a songwriter ... All music is inspired by each toher. Obviously, I write all of my lyrics from my heart and my life first."

The 18-year-old super star shot to family earlier this year after the release of her debut single, "Driver's License." Since then, the singer has been open in interviews about how the quick change has impacted her mental health, however, Rodrigo has also shared that therapy has been extraordinarily helpful as she tries to navigate through all her sudden changes.