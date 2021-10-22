Peter Scolari, ‘Bosom Buddies’ and ‘Newhart’ Actor, Dead at 66

Actor Peter Scolari, best known for his roles on Newhart and Bosom Buddies, has died at the age of 66.

Scolari's manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, confirmed the actor's death on Friday (October 22) after a two-year battle with cancer.

The New Rochelle, New York native starred in both television and Broadway roles, winning an Emmy for his portrayal of Tad Horvath, the father of Lena Dunham's character Hannah, on the HBO series Girls in 2016.

Scolari was previously nomined three times for supporting actor Emmys for his role as Michael Harris on the CBS series Newhart (1980-1982), alongside legendary actor and comedian Bob Newhart.

Scolari initially gained notoriety for his role of Harry Desmond in Bosom Buddies (1980-1982), working alongside Academy Award winner Tom Hanks on the short-lived, but popular ABC series.

