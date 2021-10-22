Peter Scolari, ‘Bosom Buddies’ and ‘Newhart’ Actor, Dead at 66

By Jason Hall

October 22, 2021

HBO's Post Emmy Awards Reception - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images

Actor Peter Scolari, best known for his roles on Newhart and Bosom Buddies, has died at the age of 66.

Scolari's manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, confirmed the actor's death on Friday (October 22) after a two-year battle with cancer.

The New Rochelle, New York native starred in both television and Broadway roles, winning an Emmy for his portrayal of Tad Horvath, the father of Lena Dunham's character Hannah, on the HBO series Girls in 2016.

Scolari was previously nomined three times for supporting actor Emmys for his role as Michael Harris on the CBS series Newhart (1980-1982), alongside legendary actor and comedian Bob Newhart.

Scolari initially gained notoriety for his role of Harry Desmond in Bosom Buddies (1980-1982), working alongside Academy Award winner Tom Hanks on the short-lived, but popular ABC series.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices