Phoenix Suns Playoff Anthem 'Suns In 4' Named Song Of The Year

The Phoenix New Times recently highlighted their "Best of Phoenix 2021" awards list. The list includes Best Filler Queen, Best Legacy Artist, and Best Indie Radio Station, among many others.

One category named Phoenix's best song of the year.

Taking that top honor was local hip hop artist Robbie Tripp with his song Suns in 4, featuring Johnjay Van Es from The Johnjay & Rich Show. Listeners remember hearing the song played on 104.7 KISS FM during the Suns 2021 playoff run.

The track was released as an appreciation of Phoenix and an ode to the basketball team. Though the Suns' playoff run didn't end the way we all wanted it to, the song gives us a fun reminder of the time the whole city was united in hope.

The lyrics read:

"We the Valley here together, man we all need...

I put the city on my back. I wear it on my sleeve."

Check out the catchy track below.