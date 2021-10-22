'Selfie Museum' Full Of Interactive Art Installations To Open In Detroit

It's time to get picture perfect ready because a new selfie museum is opening up in Michigan.

The new "Selfie Museum" will be open to the public Saturday, October 23 at the Chrysler House.

The founders of Detroit's newest business are a mom and daughter duo, Kelli Cooke and her 14-year-old daughter Jordyn Watson.

According to the website, the two decided to open up the museum after Jordan was "fascinated" with one she visited out of state.

"Jordyn became fascinated with a selfie museum out of state and asked if they could visit once it was safe to travel because there were no selfie museums in Michigan at the time. Kelli's entrepreneurial spirit quickly kicked in and she replied, "Let's create our own!" The two began researching selfie museums all over the world, they soon came up with different concepts and became inspired through all the research."

The selfie museum will have over 20 different scenes for pictures, including a ball pit, a wall with smiley faces, and large dessert props, WDIV reported.

The museum is open to everyone, it can also be booked for a private event or for photo shoots. Reservations for the Selfie Museum can be made online here.