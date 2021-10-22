'Sixx:A.M. Hits' Finds Nikki Sixx's Band Returning To Their Biggest Songs

Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx is celebrating his 21st year of sobriety, and with it, he's sharing a new memoir, THE FIRST 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx, and an accompanying record with his band, Sixx: A.M., that sees them looking back on their greatest hits.

In addition to re-releasing some of their most popular songs, the album finds Sixx:A.M. sharing a few new tracks, as well. Among them includes "The First 21," which had been inspired by Sixx's recent book. The record also features two of the band's biggest hits, "Life Is Beautiful" and "lies of the Beautiful People."

Nikki Sixx's memoir also explores the bass players early childhood and teenage years, as well as how he got into music, a and changed his name from Franklin Feranna to Nikki Sixx.

The bass player has been spending this year celebrating Mötley Crüe's 40th anniversary, with the band being founded by himself and drummer Tommy Lee. Sixx will be embarking on tour with Mötley Crüe once again next summer. The tour had already been postponed due to the pandemic, but the band is determined to resume once as soon as they can.

"[W]e'll have to do the best that we can do, Sixx said in an earlier interview with USA Today. "The bigger question is, what does '23 look like? Can we go to Europe or South America? Right now our eyes are on the tour starting in June, band rehearsal in May and all the set design starting months before that. I start physically training the first week of December. At 62, it's a little different than 22."

The band's frontman, Vince Neil, recently suffered a fall on stage that saw him breaking a few of his ribs. However, the singer has been at home recovering, and is expected to be able to join Mötley Crüe as they reunite next summer.