This Arizona City Has Had The Most UFO Sightings In The Entire Nation

UFO sightings may be a more common experience than many people think.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that there have been about 90,000 UFO sightings since 1974. Though, nearly 95% of those sightings have said to be "easily explained" as weather balloons, military tests, or other terrestrial activity.

The number of UFO sightings has increased in recent years, according to MSN. In 2020 alone there were 7,267 sightings. That's up from the 6,281 sightings in 2019. UFO sightings tend to happen at night, most of them happening somewhere between 4 p.m. and midnight.

One Arizona city has had the most sightings out of any city in the United States. MSN released a list of the top cities for UFO sightings and Sedona came out on top.

The city has had 1,608 sightings per 100,000 residents. There isn't any obvious reason for this, but the desert's good visibility may play a part.

Just recently, the pilot of an American airlines aircraft that was bound for Phoenix reported a close call with an unidentified flying object "that almost looked like a cruise missile."

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina came in second place on the list followed by North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina in third. Myrtle Beach has had 1,111 sightings per 100000 residents, while North Myrtle Beach has experiences 1,111 sightings.