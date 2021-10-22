Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are spending their first Halloween as a (newly engaged) couple, and their first costume of the season did not disappoint. The lovebirds paid homage to the infamous rock couple Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen, with Travis covering up his face and neck tattoos, wearing a spiky black wig and holding a cigarette to encapsulate the Sex Pistols bassist while Kardashian donned a curly blonde wig, fishnet shirt and black leather pants. They both shared black and white photos on Instagram. Barker captioned his "Throw away the key" while Kourtney wrote "Till death do us part" alongside hers.

The blink-182 drummer also shared a poem Sid wrote to Nancy on his Instagram story, which reads: "You were my little baby girl/ And I shared all your fears/ Such joy to hold you in my arms/ And kiss away your tears/ But now you’re gone there’s only pain/ And nothing I can do/ And I don’t want to live this life/ If I can’t live for you/ To my beautiful baby girl/ Our love will never die."

Hopefully Travis and Kourtney's story unfolds differently than Sid and Nancy's tragic tale. See their photos below.