Big Sean Poses With 65,000 Bees In 'What A Life' Visual

By Regina Park

October 23, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Fans are buzzing about Big Sean's "What A Life" music video after the rapper was cloaked in tens of thousands of bumble bees.

Big Sean's latest track arrived Friday (October 22), feeding fans who've been waiting for a project from the Don since his 2020 album, Detroit 2.

For the Hit Boy-produced song's music video, Big Sean pulled a daring stunt, covering himself in 65,000 bees, and the rapper made sure everyone knew the bees were "not photoshopped."

"In the song, I said 100 B's, but it was really 65,000 bees on me," the Detroit native wrote on Instagram ahead of the visual's release. "I just ain't want y'all to think it was some damn effects or some s––t," he added.

Jokes flew after Big Sean posted the video. Rapper Freddie Gibbs chimed in saying Sean was trying to be Candyman, the infamous killer of Cabrini-Green who was swarmed with bees.

"N–az get rich and bored and start doing dumb shit D'F––," Gibbs tweeted, referencing Big Sean's video shoot.

"Man I gotta get so rich, I let bees sting me," he followed up in another tweet.

Check out the "What A Life" visual below.

