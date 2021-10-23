Big Sean Poses With 65,000 Bees In 'What A Life' Visual

Fans are buzzing about Big Sean's "What A Life" music video after the rapper was cloaked in tens of thousands of bumble bees.

Big Sean's latest track arrived Friday (October 22), feeding fans who've been waiting for a project from the Don since his 2020 album, Detroit 2.

For the Hit Boy-produced song's music video, Big Sean pulled a daring stunt, covering himself in 65,000 bees, and the rapper made sure everyone knew the bees were "not photoshopped."

"In the song, I said 100 B's, but it was really 65,000 bees on me," the Detroit native wrote on Instagram ahead of the visual's release. "I just ain't want y'all to think it was some damn effects or some s––t," he added.