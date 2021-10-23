Hall Of Fame Wrestling Announcer Jim Ross Announces Skin Cancer Diagnosis

WWE Hall of Famer and current All Elite Wrestling commentator Jim Ross announced his skin cancer diagnosis on Saturday (October 23) via his verified Twitter account.

Ross, 69, revealed his confirmed diagnosis after undergoing a CAT scan earlier in the week and is waiting for a radiologist "to determine the best treatment," which he suspects will "likely" be radiation.

The legendary announcer also confirmed he was on his way to Orlando for Saturday (October 23) night's live episode of AEW Dynamite, despite his diagnosis.

“On my way to Orlando for tonight’s @AEW Dynamite. Skin cancer confirmed. Waiting on radiologist study to determine best treatment. Likely radiation,” Ross tweeted. “Feeling great and ready to attack. Thanks for the support from so many.”