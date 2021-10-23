Hall Of Fame Wrestling Announcer Jim Ross Announces Skin Cancer Diagnosis
By Jason Hall
October 23, 2021
WWE Hall of Famer and current All Elite Wrestling commentator Jim Ross announced his skin cancer diagnosis on Saturday (October 23) via his verified Twitter account.
Ross, 69, revealed his confirmed diagnosis after undergoing a CAT scan earlier in the week and is waiting for a radiologist "to determine the best treatment," which he suspects will "likely" be radiation.
The legendary announcer also confirmed he was on his way to Orlando for Saturday (October 23) night's live episode of AEW Dynamite, despite his diagnosis.
“On my way to Orlando for tonight’s @AEW Dynamite. Skin cancer confirmed. Waiting on radiologist study to determine best treatment. Likely radiation,” Ross tweeted. “Feeling great and ready to attack. Thanks for the support from so many.”
Ross shared a Twitter post on Thursday (October 21) showing what he perceived to be a "potential skin cancer issue" on his lower leg that he'd "been dealing with" for more than a year ahead of a scheduled CAT scan.
The 69-year-old had previously been diagnosed with skin cancer in 2016 and underwent multiple surgeries to have it removed from his shoulder, Sports Illustrated reports.
Ross provided lead commentary to numerous major wrestling promotions including WWE, WCW, AEW, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Mid-South Wrestling and others, but is arguably best known for serving as the voice of WWE's "Attitude Era" during the industry's peak stretch of popularity in the late 1990s alongside fellow Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler.
Ross, who had also previously served as WWE's Executive Vice President of Talent Relations, was inducted into the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame in 1999 and WWE Hall of Fame in 2007.
Ross joined AEW as a commentator and senior advisor during the company's launch in 2019 and contributes alongside Excalibur and Tony Schiavone on the promtion's flagship Dynamite program.