Beauty Queens Sue Pageant For Picking Contestants Based On Appearance

Beauty pageant judges look at all sorts of things before giving out a crown. Depending on the contest, they might determine if a contestant is well-spoken or talented or if they can think quickly and under pressure. Of course, the judges are also keeping an eye on what a contestant looks like. However, one big pageant is now being sued for selecting contestants based on appearances.

Three former Miss France candidates allege that the pageant uses discriminatory practices by picking contestants based on the "representation of beauty." There are also requirements in place like a minimum height of 5' 5", no tattoos, no piercings other than ears, plus entrants need to be single, have never married, and to not have children. They also can't change their hair or gain weight.

The women suing the pageant, who are remaining anonymous, teamed up with French feminist group Osez Le Feminisme, which translates to Dare To Be Feminist. They filed their complaint against the Miss France company and Endemol Productions, who are behind the annual TV broadcast of the pageant. The suit alleges that Miss France is a "vehicle for sexist values."