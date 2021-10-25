Gabby Barrett Takes Fans Behind The Scenes Of Music Video Shoot

Gabby Barrett is sharing a new, behind-the-scenes look at the making of her latest music video for “Footprints On The Moon.”

The track is Barrett’s third single from her highly-anticipated debut album Goldmine, which released last year. Barrett describes it as the song that completes “the trilogy as the first three singles that I put out,” following smash hits “I Hope” and “The Good Ones.” Now, her third single aims to motivate listeners. The “Footprints On The Moon” music video, which premiered last month, features a young girl representing a childhood version of the award-winning country singer, dreaming of her future career. Barrett explains in the behind-the-scenes look:

“I really wish that I had a song like this to listen to when I was kind of coming up and going through school and going through some of those hard times. I needed that extra oomph and inspiration.

“…(The young girl is) playing me as I was younger, and (acting out) the things that I would think about and do, and what I saw for my life. And then older me — me — is reenacting that actually happening now today. So, it’s kind of a cool 360 to look at everything and hopefully it encourages you to dream big.”

“Footprints On The Moon” also features Barrett’s husband and fellow musician Cade Foehner, and the couple’s daughter Baylah May. Watch the behind-the-scenes video here: