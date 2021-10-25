Non-Live WWI Ammunition Round Stuffed With Money Found In Michigan Home

By Hannah DeRuyter

October 25, 2021

Rusty Bullet
Photo: iStockphoto

A Michigan family was surprised to discover a non-live WWI ammunition round while cleaning out a family member's home.

According to WXYZ, a family was cleaning out a Lansing home when they discovered the WWI ammunition round. They called the Lansing Police Department about the ammunition and the bomb squad was sent out to examine if it was live or not.

MSP stated that after the bomb squad inspected the ammunition round, it was determined that it was not a threat.

The ammunition happened to be filled with money from the 1800s and 1900s.

Police took the non-live round, and the family was able to keep the money that was found inside.

Michigan State Police tweeted about the incident, saying:

"10/23: MSP Bomb Squad assisted @LansingPolice over the weekend at a residence. Subjects cleaning out a family members house came across what they believed to be a live ammunition round and called police. Bomb squad conducted an x-ray and determined the round was not live."

In a later tweet by Michigan State Police, three photos were posted showcasing the non-live ammunition, the coins and bills that were inside and an up-close photo of a five-dollar bill that dates back to 1928.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices