Shawn Mendes Reveals How He Combats His 'Extreme Social Media Addiction'

Shawn Mendes opened up about his sometimes unhealthy relationship with social media, especially TikTok, while attending the 2021 'We Can Survive' Concert on Saturday (October 23). While the 'Summer of Love' singer was one of the performers for the event, he took some time out to discuss how he cares for his mental health. One important measure the 23-year-old pop star takes is to make sure he gives himself distance from social media from time to time.

“TikTok is great. I have extreme social media addiction, so I have to really balance myself out,” he shared. “I have to delete those apps every now and again.”

Mendes takes occasional breaks from all of his social media apps, however, right now he's giving himself space from one app in particular. He revealed he's on "a TikTok break right now."

Just because he needs to take a break every once in a while, Mendes remains a steadfast fan of TikTok. "When I have it, it’s everything," he raved. "I am a child of Vine. They’re different, TikTok is much more advanced.”

He may be on a break now, but his most recent TikTok post definitely had fans feeling hype. In the post from earlier this month, Mendes teased his upcoming 'Wonder: The World Tour.'