Started From The Bottom: Drake Celebrates His Birthday With A Success Story

Drake went from dreaming of becoming one of the biggest rappers in the world, to living out that dream IRL. On Sunday, the legendary chart topper took to social media in honor of his 35th birthday, to share a sentimental story about his rise to fortune and fame.

In the post, Drake showed off the Rolls-Royce Phantom that his manager and DJ, Future The Prince, gifted him --- however, it wasn't any old Rolls-Royce. According to Drizzy, it was the exact same car the rapper used to rent for $5,000 a month to “keep up appearances” while recording his third mixtape So Far Gone in 2009. Drake wrote in the reflective post:

"Back in 2007 we used to finesse this Rolls Royce Phantom rental to convince people in the city we were destined to make it. I used to scrape together 5k a month somehow to keep up appearances. We whipped this to Ottawa to see @belly and @cashxo and to Montreal for my first show ever. I used to pick up @ovoniko and roll every day or wait outside @nebzilla class for her. Park outside 15 Fort York while me and @ovo40 and @oliverelkhatib would be upstairs cooking what would eventually become So Far Gone."