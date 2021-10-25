Started From The Bottom: Drake Celebrates His Birthday With A Success Story
By Kiyonna Anthony
October 25, 2021
Drake went from dreaming of becoming one of the biggest rappers in the world, to living out that dream IRL. On Sunday, the legendary chart topper took to social media in honor of his 35th birthday, to share a sentimental story about his rise to fortune and fame.
In the post, Drake showed off the Rolls-Royce Phantom that his manager and DJ, Future The Prince, gifted him --- however, it wasn't any old Rolls-Royce. According to Drizzy, it was the exact same car the rapper used to rent for $5,000 a month to “keep up appearances” while recording his third mixtape So Far Gone in 2009. Drake wrote in the reflective post:
"Back in 2007 we used to finesse this Rolls Royce Phantom rental to convince people in the city we were destined to make it. I used to scrape together 5k a month somehow to keep up appearances. We whipped this to Ottawa to see @belly and @cashxo and to Montreal for my first show ever. I used to pick up @ovoniko and roll every day or wait outside @nebzilla class for her. Park outside 15 Fort York while me and @ovo40 and @oliverelkhatib would be upstairs cooking what would eventually become So Far Gone."
But the inspirational words didn't stop there. Drake continued on, adding that the renting the Royce actually assisted him in manifesting it.
“Even though I don’t recommend putting yourself in financial trouble for material things I realize now that this was just my way of extreme manifesting. I needed to see it and feel it and have it to believe that I could see and feel and have anything I wanted. Today in 2021 my brother @futuretheprince tracked down the exact car I use to stress over and gifted it to me… it’s mine now. Manifestation complete. Thank you for all the love and appreciation and gifts and texts and dm’s… more than just loved I feel truly appreciated and that is the only gift I ever needed."
Along with the infamous Rolls Royce, the Certified Lover Boy also received an iced out OVO Owl chain, equipped with a photo of the star alongside his four-year old son on the back of the chain, from Young Thug.
Must be nice to be the GOAT. Happy Birthday, Drake.