This Is Arizona's Most Famous Musician Of All Time

Some states are known for shoveling out tons of celebrities, from actors to athletes and everything in between. Most, however, have just one or two celebrities that the state is known for.

Insider created a list of each state's most popular musician. The website states, "The list is somewhat subjective, but to help determine the most famous musician from every state, Insider looked at each artist's reputation (within their own era), record sales, and awards." The list consists of individuals both born in the states along with those who just spent a lot of time living there.

So which musician took the honor in Arizona?

According to the list, it's Linda Ronstadt.

Here's what Insider says about the Grammy-winning musician:

"Hailing from Tuscon, Arizona, Linda Ronstadt is one of America's most successful and versatile singer-songwriters. Since her Grammy Award-winning breakout album "Heart Like A Wheel" hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and went platinum, she hasn't looked back. Ronstadt has won 10 Grammys out of 27 nominations and released numerous hit singles spanning many genres besides pop, including rock, folk, Latin, and country music."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's most famous musician.