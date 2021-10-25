This Is Utah's Most Famous Musician Of All Time

Some states are known for shoveling out tons of celebrities, from actors to athletes and everything in between. Most, however, have just one or two celebrities that the state is known for.

Insider created a list of each state's most popular musician. The website states, "The list is somewhat subjective, but to help determine the most famous musician from every state, Insider looked at each artist's reputation (within their own era), record sales, and awards." The list consists of individuals both born in the states along with those who just spent a lot of time living there.

So which musician took the honor in Utah?

According to the list, it's American Idol alum David Archuleta.

Here's what Insider says about the musician:

"David Archuleta was born in Miami, Florida, but moved with his family to Salt Lake City, Utah, when he was a child.

Archuleta started his singing career by winning the children's division of the Utah Talent Competition. This led to him winning the Junior Vocal Champion on the second season of "Star Search" in 2003 and eventually placing second on the 2008 season of "American Idol." Archuleta has released eight studio albums and to date, his 2008 single "Crush" is his highest ranking single at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100."

