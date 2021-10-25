Brady Shares Moment With Child Who Credits Him For Helping Beat Cancer
By Jason Hall
October 25, 2021
Tom Brady shared a special moment with a brave fan during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 38-3 win against the Chicago Bears on Sunday (October 24).
A child was spotted in the crowd holding a side that read, "Tom Brady helped me beat brain cancer" during the game, as shared on the Buccaneers' verfied social media account.
With the Bucs ahead late in the fourth quarter, Brady went over to the child and handed him a Buccaneers hat and shook his hand, leaving the boy in tears of joy.
“That was really sweet," Brady said to reporters after the game when asked about the child's sign. "Obviously, tough kid, man. Puts a lot in perspective with what we’re doing on the field. In the end it doesn’t mean much compared to what so many go through."
More than a game ♥️ pic.twitter.com/8sWRqneTzm— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 24, 2021
This is what it's all about 💪 https://t.co/8uA9H3pUD0 pic.twitter.com/YYwgcv2ah9— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 25, 2021
Brady finished Sunday's game with 211 yards and four touchdowns on 20 of 36 passing, extending his NFL career passing record to 81,479 yards and becoming the first quarterback in league history to record 600 touchdowns, connecting with Mike Evans in the first quarter on his second of four passing touchdowns to reach the historic plateau.
The Buccaneers will face the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome next Sunday (October 31) before their bye week in Week 9.