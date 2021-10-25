Brady Shares Moment With Child Who Credits Him For Helping Beat Cancer

Tom Brady shared a special moment with a brave fan during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 38-3 win against the Chicago Bears on Sunday (October 24).

A child was spotted in the crowd holding a side that read, "Tom Brady helped me beat brain cancer" during the game, as shared on the Buccaneers' verfied social media account.

With the Bucs ahead late in the fourth quarter, Brady went over to the child and handed him a Buccaneers hat and shook his hand, leaving the boy in tears of joy.

“That was really sweet," Brady said to reporters after the game when asked about the child's sign. "Obviously, tough kid, man. Puts a lot in perspective with what we’re doing on the field. In the end it doesn’t mean much compared to what so many go through."