$2,000 Stimulus Check Proposed For Some Massachusetts Residents

By Jason Hall

October 26, 2021

Background with money american hundred dollar bills
Photo: Getty Images

Legislation proposed in Massachusetts could provide eligible residents with another $2,000 stimulus check.

The Boston Globe reports House leaders are considering a plan for spending $3.65 billion, which is comprised of $2.5 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds and another $1.15 billion from a state surplus, to help numerous programs affected and priorities brought on by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The bill includes committing $40 million for bonuses ranging between $500 and $2,000 for "front-line state employees" who were required to work in-person during the winter seasons of 2020 and 2021, replicating a proposal previously filled by Governor Charlie Baker.

House officials said there are up to 800,000 front-line workers in the state of Massachusetts, according to studies, but didn't specify how many would qualify for the bonuses.

An individual with an annual income of $38,640 -- which is 300% above federal poverty levels -- or a family of four with an income of $79,500 would be eligible in adherence with the proposed legislation.

“We didn’t want to make it overly generous,” said House Speaker Ronald Mariano (D-Quincy) via the Boston Globe. “We wanted to benefit the folks who stayed at their post through the whole pandemic — the folks who worked in the nursing homes, that drove the buses, that worked in the supermarkets.”

House leaders are expected to vote on the proposed legislation later this week before it is sent to the Senate for a separate vote.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices