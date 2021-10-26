Foo Fighters Host Surprise Show In Cleveland Ahead Of Rock Hall Induction

By Kelly Fisher

October 26, 2021

2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
Photo: Getty Images

The Foo Fighters will play a surprise show in Cleveland ahead of the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

The Foo Fighters announced shortly after 10 a.m. on Tuesday (October 26) that tickets would go on sale at noon for the Foo Fighters Long Live Rock & Roll concert. It’s slated for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday (October 28) at the House of Blues in Cleveland. The House of Blues Cleveland notes that tickets aren’t transferable, and concert goers must “provide printed proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of event OR full vaccination for entry,” the venue shared in a tweet.

The Foo Fighters announced the Class of ’21 show days before the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducts its Class of 2021, hailed as the “most diverse” class ever. The Foo Fighters are included in the performer category, along with Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Go’s JAY-Z and Todd Rundgren. The Rock Hall also announced a star-studded list of performers and presenters, confirming that Paul McCartney will induct the Foo Fighters.

The 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is slated for Saturday (October 30) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Find more info — including how to watch — here.

