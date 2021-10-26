Former Patriots Star Patrick Chung Arrested On Serious Charges

Former New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung was arrested in relation to a domestic incident on Monday (October 25).

The Athletic's Jeff Howe was the first to report of Chung's arrest on Tuesday (October 26), confirming the three-time Super Bowl champion was "charged with assault and battery on a family/household member and vandalizing property."

CBS Boston reports Chung was also charged with vandalizing property.

Howe reports Chung is scheduled to be arrainged in Quincy, Massachusetts on Tuesday.

Chung announced his retirement from the NFL in 2021, following a 12-year career that included two separate stints with the Patriots (2009-12; 2014-20), as well as one season with the Philadelphia Eagles (2013).