Former Patriots Star Patrick Chung Arrested On Serious Charges
By Jason Hall
October 26, 2021
Former New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung was arrested in relation to a domestic incident on Monday (October 25).
The Athletic's Jeff Howe was the first to report of Chung's arrest on Tuesday (October 26), confirming the three-time Super Bowl champion was "charged with assault and battery on a family/household member and vandalizing property."
CBS Boston reports Chung was also charged with vandalizing property.
Howe reports Chung is scheduled to be arrainged in Quincy, Massachusetts on Tuesday.
Chung announced his retirement from the NFL in 2021, following a 12-year career that included two separate stints with the Patriots (2009-12; 2014-20), as well as one season with the Philadelphia Eagles (2013).
The 34-year-old was a member of three Super Bowl teams (XLIX, LI and LIII) and named to the Patriots 2010s All-Decade Team.
Chung recorded 773 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 56 passes defensed, 11 interceptions, one forced fumble and one defensive touchdown during his 12-year NFL career.
The safety had previously signed a two-year extension with New England prior to the 2020 season, but opted out due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic prior to announcing his retirement last March.
Chung was selected by the Patriots at No. 34 overall in the second-round of the 2009 NFL Draft after a decorated collegiate career at the University of Oregon, which included second-team All-American honors in 2007, two first-team All-Pac-10 honors (2007, 2008), first-team Freshman All Americam honors (2005) and setting a school record for defensive starts (51).
Chung was previously charged with cocaine possession in New Hampshire in 2019, but had reached an agreement with the state to have the charges resolved.