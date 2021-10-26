Got A Mysterious Bruise On Your Body? You Might've Been 'Injection Spiked'

Unfortunately, there have been many instances where people have come home from a night out at a bar or a club feeling sick and realized that their drink might have been spiked. Now, however, there is a new, disturbing way that creeps with bad intentions are drugging potential victims. It's called "injection spiking" and sees people getting injected by a stranger without even knowing it.

The devious act has gotten so bad in the U.K. that the British version of the Secretary of the Interior has asked police to keep her updated on the issue. Many club goers are staying home as well, and some are even boycotting venues until security is tightened, fearful that they will be non-consensually injected.

Meanwhile, more victims are coming forward on TikTok, sharing their frightening stories of being injected. Many describe waking up with a mysterious, sometimes painful, round bruise that features a small dot in the middle where a needle was injected.