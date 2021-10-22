Disturbing Video Shows Why Getting Ice At Restaurants Could Be Dangerous

When you get water or many other beverages at a restaurant, you expect it to have some ice in it to make it that perfect chilled temperature, but a new video on TikTok might have you asking your server to hold the ice.

The clip is from a TikToker who goes by the nickname "The Ice Man" because of his job cleaning and repairing ice makers. In it, he shares behind-the-scenes footage from the kitchen in a restaurant where he was working on an ice machine. Under the machine is a reservoir of murky, dirty water. The machine itself has yellow stains on it and what looks like mold. Unfortunately, that water is what the machine uses to make the ice.

The Ice Man states, "Let me tell you something real quick – a lot of times people go to restaurants, they get sick and they think it's food poisoning or the food made them sick. Let me tell you this, there's a chance that it's the ice that got you sick. You can't tell me that this water hasn't given people the runs."