Here's What Mike Tomlin Said About Being Linked To USC Job

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is not interested in the USC Trojans coaching vacancy.

Tomlin addressed comments made by former USC quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Carson Palmer claiming he could be the next coach of the USC Trojans "if he wants out" of Pittsburgh during his press conference on Tuesday (October 26).

When asked by Tim Benz, who appears on the DVE Morning Show and the DVE Pregame Show about the USC job, Tomlin responded, "Hey guys, I don't have time for that speculation. I mean, that's a joke to me. I got one of the best jobs in all of professional sport. Why would I have any interest in coaching college football?

"That will be the last time I address it. Not only today, but moving forward. Never say never, but never. OK? Anybody else got any questions about any college jobs. There's not a booster with a big enough blank check."

Palmer discussed his alma mater's ongoing coaching search during an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show Monday (October 25) and said he's "been talking to a bunch of folks and giving input here and there," adding that he's "been as involved as they'll let me be."

The former Pro Bowl quarterback then dropped Tomlin's name among frontrunners for collegiate coaching vacancy as a "wild card."

"If Mike Tomlin wants out and, I think, you know, at the end of the day there is not a direct 'that's the guy' everyone's pointing their fingers at," Palmer said.