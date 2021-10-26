Joe Jonas Celebrates '5 Years Knowing' Wife Sophie Turner With His Own Song

It seems like just yesterday rumors started swirling that a pop star and the Queen of the North were dating. We're talking, of course, about Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Five years, two weddings, and one kid later, Jonas is celebrating "five years knowing" his now-wife.

On Monday (October 25), Jonas paid tribute to Turner with a sweet video montage on TikTok. As scenes from their romantic anniversary dinner unfold, a Jonas Brothers song plays in the background. Fans of the Jonas Brothers can probably guess which track as Jonas has been open about writing 'Hesitate' off the album Happiness Begins about his relationship with Turner.

"'Hesitate' is a song I wrote," Jonas explained in the concert documentary film Happiness Continues. "It's like my vows before I wrote my vows. It's my promise to Sophie. I can see in the audience when it's definitely those other people's songs. I see couples holding each other. I see somebody that song got them through something."

Jonas' anniversary tribute includes one of the most romantic snippets from the track. "I won't hesitate/ Just tell me where to start /I thank the oceans for giving me you/You saved me once and now I'll save you too/I won't hesitate for you," Jonas croons.