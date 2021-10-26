Katy Perry Shares How Being A New Mom Is Eerily Similar To Being A Pop Star
By Ariel King
October 26, 2021
As she hosted The Ellen Show this week, Katy Perry shared that being a mom is not too different from becoming a pop star. The pop singer gave birth to her daughter, Daisy Dove, last year, and said that "my life is totally different, and yet, I realized it's kind of similar to being a pop star."
"You're up all night, usually holding a bottle of some kind," Perry continued. "There's vomit on the floor. And your boobs are always out."
Perry has been outspoken about balancing her work obligations with being a mother and shared to Variety last month as part of their "Power of Women" issue that her Las Vegas residency at Resorts World has allowed for her to have more time with her daughter.
"It's such a great gig," she told Variety. "I'm doing 40 shows a year. I'm able to see my baby. I get to take her to school. I'm also going to be able to do a lot of other things. It's not the world tour, which I will go on eventually, but it's great."
The pop superstar shares her daughter with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom. The couple welcomed Daisy in August 2020, with Perry sharing to Ryan Seacrest last May that her baby was making good progress on milestones.
While Perry has been busy hosting Ellen and juggling her residency at Resorts World in Las Vegas, the "I Kissed A Girl" singer has also been acting as a judge on American Idol. Country singer Luke Bryan acts as Perry's co-star on the show, and in April he shared that he had gifted their daughter a BB gun with the understanding that Daisy would likely never use it.