Katy Perry Shares How Being A New Mom Is Eerily Similar To Being A Pop Star

Perry has been outspoken about balancing her work obligations with being a mother and shared to Variety last month as part of their "Power of Women" issue that her Las Vegas residency at Resorts World has allowed for her to have more time with her daughter.

"It's such a great gig," she told Variety. "I'm doing 40 shows a year. I'm able to see my baby. I get to take her to school. I'm also going to be able to do a lot of other things. It's not the world tour, which I will go on eventually, but it's great."

The pop superstar shares her daughter with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom. The couple welcomed Daisy in August 2020, with Perry sharing to Ryan Seacrest last May that her baby was making good progress on milestones.

While Perry has been busy hosting Ellen and juggling her residency at Resorts World in Las Vegas, the "I Kissed A Girl" singer has also been acting as a judge on American Idol. Country singer Luke Bryan acts as Perry's co-star on the show, and in April he shared that he had gifted their daughter a BB gun with the understanding that Daisy would likely never use it.