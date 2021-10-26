Lizzo & Sara Paulson Break Out Of The 'Asylum' To Win Viral TikTok Trend

Lizzo ran into Sara Paulson, and couldn't miss the opportunity to win the viral American Horror Story-themed TikTok trend that uses a scene from the show's second season, Asylum. Utilizing a sound where Paulson's character cries "Help! He's escaping! The killer is escaping! Help me!" as the season's main antagonist breaks out of the Briarcliff Manor mental institution that stood as the season's main setting.

Lizzo and Paulson gave the trend two tries, one where they emotionally cry for help with a genuine fear for their lives, and another where they stand more straight-faced as a way to set up whoever is breaking out of Briarcliff Manor. The two versions also highlight what occurred in the show, where those watching the show were unsure if the main antagonist was really the killer he was assumed to be, or if he had been an innocent man set up by someone else.