Swae Lee Shoots His Shot With Lizzo On Twitter

By Ariel King

October 15, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Cardi B celebrated her birthday this past weekend, and Lizzo was in attendance with a stunning sheer lavender gown that caught everyone's attention. Among those who have had their eyes on Lizzo include Rae Sremmurd frontman, Swae Lee, and the rapper has made sure the "Truth Hurts" singer knows he's interested.

Taking to Twitter to share images from the night and her lavender dress bearing all, Swae Lee commented three eye emojis and two heart eye emojis. Lizzo hasn't yet acknowledged the rapper's comment, but she has joked on Twitter that she "thought I flew under the radar."

Lizzo and Cardi B teamed up for their recent single, "Rumors," which sees them addressing what they've heard about themselves. Lizzo revealed in a recent interview which rumors are true about her, and explained that she does, in fact, have people sign NDAs. Not too long after the song was released, Lizzo sat down with Ryan Seacrest to explain her motivation in writing the song. "You know I don't talk about the rumors or the backlash," Lizzo had told Seacrest. "I don't go on Twitter rants about it. I kind of keep it in so this is my opportunity to address everything. I was like I can go on a Twitter rant or I can make a hit song."

Swae Lee shooting his shot on Twitter to Lizzo takes a page out of the singer's own book. Over the summer, Lizzo drunkenly sent a direct message on Instagram to Chris Evans, and the Marvel actor responded. Two two exchanged a few flirty messages over their DMs, and she promoted her song "Rumors" teasing that she was "expecting" Evans' baby. However, since this summer, there have been no more online interactions between the two celebrities that have been shared with the public.

