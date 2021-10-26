Luke Bryan Promotes His Las Vegas Residency With A Saucy Elvis Impression

Luke Bryan loves himself some Elvis Presley.

On Monday (October 26), the country titan, 45, took to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which was guest hosted by Katy Perry, 37, where the two American Idol judges discussed their upcoming residencies and the former brought out his impression of the King of Rock and Roll.

"Oh I mean, to grow up I had the Elvis 33, and it was from you know, Elvis at the Hilton. And they did a live album and just — I was a kid in my room listening to Elvis live from Las Vegas, that was one of my primary records," Bryan revealed, to which he was put on the spot to "show [Perry] an impression.”

"Oh I don't know," he said, before venturing into his interpretation of Presley's "The Wonder of You." "When no one else can understand me/ I guess I'll never know the reason why/ You love me like you do/ That's the wonder/ The wonder of you,” he crooned to Perry, who looked at the star in pain. "I'm doing that, I gotta do that," Bryan quipped, to which Perry responded, "Listen, play homage to Elvis but, you know, not too much. Just the singing stuff."

Bryan's residency at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas kicks off on February 11, 2022, where he will be joined by the likes of Carrie Underwood and Perry in helping to open the venue. Click here for more information on tickets!