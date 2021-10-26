Luke Bryan Rescues Woman Stranded By Flat Tire On Tennessee Road

Luke Bryan proved he is more than just a country singer and judge on American Idol when he helped a Tennessee woman stranded on the side of a road after she got a flat tire.

Courtney Potts said she was passing through a small town in Maury County, Tennessee, when her car blew a tire while driving along a curve in the road. Fortunately for Potts and her children, she got a little help from one of the biggest names in country music who happens to own property nearby, FOX 17 reports.

Potts shared a video to her Instagram account showing the "Play It Again" singer in the middle of the change, kneeling on the ground next to her car as he tries to get her on her way. After successfully changing the tire, Bryan posed for a photo with Potts and her children, which she said made their day.

Check out the video below.