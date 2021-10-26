Oop: Meek Mill Slams His Record Label, Claims He Hasn't Been Paid
By Kiyonna Anthony
October 26, 2021
Meek Mill is fed up with music industry shortcomings, and he took to social media to spread the word.
On Monday, the Expensive Pain rapper went to to Twitter to vent his frustrations with his record label, revealing that he hasn't been getting paid for his music and plans to pursue legal action eventually. Meek tweeted (and deleted):
“i haven’t get paid from music and i don’t know how much money labels make off me!!!!! i need lawyers asap!!!
But they impassioned rant didn't end there. The "Sharing Locations" star added:
"Ask the record label? how much have you spent on me as a artist? then you ask how much have you made off me as a artist? i’m about to make my record deal public by monday just to let the world see what these people on!!! ima war for everything that’s mines all ruthless vibes!"
No word on whether Meek is referring to his Maybach Music team, Atlantic records, or Roc Nation, who manages the star. However, reports began swirling back in May that the Philly rapper wanted out of his Maybach Music contract, after the rapper allegedly denied his boss, Rick Ross, access to his section at a party in Miami.
DJ Akademics spoke out on the incident when it took place, revealing:
The artist they’re signed to allegedly tried to enter the party and go about certain places, and I heard there was a big issue. One of your favorite artists who’s claiming that they’re ‘lit,’ they’re a ‘boss,’ they do ‘whatever’–they’re signed to another *****. And allegedly, they’re beefing with the other ***** because they’re tryna get off the label,” I hear they want off the label. This has been an ongoing conversation. The ***** who they’re signed to showed up to their party, they were not happy. And when that person showed up, there was issues.
Meek's Twitter rant comes just weeks after the release of his fifth studio album Expensive Pain.
The rapper's label has yet to speak out against the claims.