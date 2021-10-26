Oop: Meek Mill Slams His Record Label, Claims He Hasn't Been Paid

By Kiyonna Anthony

October 26, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Meek Mill is fed up with music industry shortcomings, and he took to social media to spread the word.

On Monday, the Expensive Pain rapper went to to Twitter to vent his frustrations with his record label, revealing that he hasn't been getting paid for his music and plans to pursue legal action eventually. Meek tweeted (and deleted):

“i haven’t get paid from music and i don’t know how much money labels make off me!!!!! i need lawyers asap!!!

But they impassioned rant didn't end there. The "Sharing Locations" star added:

"Ask the record label? how much have you spent on me as a artist? then you ask how much have you made off me as a artist? i’m about to make my record deal public by monday just to let the world see what these people on!!! ima war for everything that’s mines all ruthless vibes!"

No word on whether Meek is referring to his Maybach Music team, Atlantic records, or Roc Nation, who manages the star. However, reports began swirling back in May that the Philly rapper wanted out of his Maybach Music contract, after the rapper allegedly denied his boss, Rick Ross, access to his section at a party in Miami.

DJ Akademics spoke out on the incident when it took place, revealing:

The artist they’re signed to allegedly tried to enter the party and go about certain places, and I heard there was a big issue. One of your favorite artists who’s claiming that they’re ‘lit,’ they’re a ‘boss,’ they do ‘whatever’–they’re signed to another *****. And allegedly, they’re beefing with the other ***** because they’re tryna get off the label,” I hear they want off the label. This has been an ongoing conversation. The ***** who they’re signed to showed up to their party, they were not happy. And when that person showed up, there was issues.

Meek's Twitter rant comes just weeks after the release of his fifth studio album Expensive Pain.

The rapper's label has yet to speak out against the claims.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices