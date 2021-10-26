Oop: Meek Mill Slams His Record Label, Claims He Hasn't Been Paid

Meek Mill is fed up with music industry shortcomings, and he took to social media to spread the word.

On Monday, the Expensive Pain rapper went to to Twitter to vent his frustrations with his record label, revealing that he hasn't been getting paid for his music and plans to pursue legal action eventually. Meek tweeted (and deleted):

“i haven’t get paid from music and i don’t know how much money labels make off me!!!!! i need lawyers asap!!!

But they impassioned rant didn't end there. The "Sharing Locations" star added:

"Ask the record label? how much have you spent on me as a artist? then you ask how much have you made off me as a artist? i’m about to make my record deal public by monday just to let the world see what these people on!!! ima war for everything that’s mines all ruthless vibes!"