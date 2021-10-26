Penn Badgley Hints At Cardi B's Role In 'You' Season 4

One thing Badgely does know, however, is that there's an official fan campaign to get Cardi on the show. "But there is actually—I believe this is true—there's an actual Change.org petition," Badgley said.

The 34-year-old actor is indeed right about that petition. Here's the official description of the fan petition sent to Netflix:

The actor Penn Badgley from the hit Netflix show You, and the Grammy-Winning Rapper and Actress Cardi B have recently exchanged their Twitter profile pictures as opposites of each other. Twitter and fans of the two have gone up in a frenzy and are now pitching that Cardi B should be on the fourth season of the show.

The petition's goal is to have one thousand people sign. It's well on its way to hitting that mark already, as more then seven hundred people have signed.

As for Cardi, she has her own ideas about what her cameo should look like. "So it's episode 1 and I'm at Paris Fashion week shutting it down! I turn around and there stands YOU," she tweeted to the streaming platform. "Ok finish it off [Netflix]."

Would you like to see Cardi B appear in the fourth season of You?