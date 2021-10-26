PHOTOS: Bull Elk Found With Swing Chair Strapped To Face In Indian Hills
By Zuri Anderson
October 26, 2021
Colorado wildlife officials have been busy freeing bull elk from all kinds of messes lately, from years-old tires to fruit tree netting. There's been another reported incident, but this time with a child's swing.
A 2.5-year-old bull elk with a colorful child's swing strapped to its face was spotted Saturday (October 24) by the Big R off of Stagecoach Blvd, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Officer Scott Murdoch reportedly located the animal Monday morning (October 26) in Indian Hills off of Parmalee Gulch Road.
Wildlife officers were able to tranquilize the creature to remove the swing set. They cut off the antlers for safety and to keep the bull from getting harvested this season, the agency explained.
(1/6) Thanks to a timely report from a resident, wildlife officer Scott Murdoch was able to respond and remove this child's swing that this young bull elk had become entangled in. This happened Monday morning in Indian Hills off of Parmalee Gulch Road.— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) October 25, 2021
"This bull had a set of nontypical antlers, which most often happens when the pedicle or base where the antlers grow get damaged at an early age," CPW wrote on Twitter. "If a bull has a damaged pedicle, the animal will likely have nontypical antlers every year."
They also showed a video of the elk waking up from its sedation, now free to eat and drink without the seat covering its head.
(5/6) Back on its feet after waking from the sedation, the elk can now go eat and drink without that child's seat covering its head. pic.twitter.com/RL9TUEKrFW— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) October 25, 2021
CPW also reminded the public about obstacles to wildlife:
"Residents are asked to remove items from yards that could entangle big-game animals. Wildlife have been hung up in hammocks, soccer goals, volleyball nets, holiday lights, lawn chairs, tires, laundry baskets, low-hanging wires, tomato cages, plastic fencing, etc."