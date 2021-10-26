PHOTOS: Bull Elk Found With Swing Chair Strapped To Face In Indian Hills

Colorado wildlife officials have been busy freeing bull elk from all kinds of messes lately, from years-old tires to fruit tree netting. There's been another reported incident, but this time with a child's swing.

A 2.5-year-old bull elk with a colorful child's swing strapped to its face was spotted Saturday (October 24) by the Big R off of Stagecoach Blvd, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Officer Scott Murdoch reportedly located the animal Monday morning (October 26) in Indian Hills off of Parmalee Gulch Road.

Wildlife officers were able to tranquilize the creature to remove the swing set. They cut off the antlers for safety and to keep the bull from getting harvested this season, the agency explained.