Queen Elizabeth To Skip Another Event Days After Hospital Stay

Last week, Queen Elizabeth checked into a hospital under advisement from her team of doctors. Her Majesty's trip to the hospital followed a previous announcement she cancelled an official trip to Northern Ireland. Though she's been out of the hospital for almost a week now, Queen Elizabeth will skip another appearance on advice from her doctors.

On Tuesday (October 26), Buckingham Palace announced Queen Elizabeth will "regretfully" not be able to attend the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland. The climate conference is scheduled for next week.

Though she won't be traveling in the near future, the monarch did resume some of her engagement virtually this week. "Her Majesty The Queen today conducted two virtual audiences via videolink from Windsor Castle," Buckingham Palace said in its statement. She met wth the ambassador from the Republic of Korea Gunn Kim, and the ambassador of Switzerland Markus Leitner via video link. "There are more than 170 Ambassadors and High Commissioners based in London at any given time and each one of them will have an Audience with The Queen shortly after taking up his or her role,” the statement added.

The Palace shared no further details on Queen Elizabeth's health. They kept information sparse when revealing her hospital stay last week, as well. "Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today and remains in good spirits," the statement reads in its entirety.

Her Majesty was set to visit Northern Ireland to mark the nation's 100th anniversary, however, she ultimately canceled the trip at the last minute. "The Queen has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for the next few days," the palace's initial statement read. "Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow."

This medical setback comes just a few short weeks after Queen Elizabeth stepped out with a cane in public for the first time in nearly twenty years. Her Majesty did not offer any information on the reason for the cane. When she used one back in 2003, however, it was to assist with knee surgery recovery.