Texas Con Artist Plots Another Scheme To Bail Cellmate Lover Out Of Jail

An alleged professional con artist from Texas is at it again with another plot, and prosecutors are saying that his behavior is getting "disturbing."

ABC 13 reported that 22-year-old Davion Sandifer is now being accused of another multi-thousand dollar scam. Court documents say that Sandifer committed fraud to get his former cellmate, and lover, out of jail.

Assistant District Attorney Keith Houston said, "He's just willing to do anything he can for his own objectives."

Sandifer and 26-year-old Devante Jones were in the same unit when they became lovers. Sandifer bonded out of jail last month. Now, he's working to get Jones out.

Within a week of being out, Sandifer used another person's identity and personal information to get an $80,000 bond for Jones.

Sandifer was arrested in the past for hacking a woman's social media accounts to ask her friends for money. He also used that account to have men send explicit photos. While Sandifer was a student at Briar Cliff University, he used fake checks to pay for illicit affairs.

"A guy that is not just a financial danger, but a physical danger, is now out and wanted," Houston said. "I believe that he is trying to scam people right now. This is the only way he's surviving."

Sandifer and Jones are now both wanted by police.