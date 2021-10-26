The Most Binged Show On HBO Max May Not Be What You Expect

Since HBO Max launched last year, the streaming platform's subscribers have been able to binge a ton of top-tier shows. Not only does HBO Max include all of HBO's original prestige dramas, such as Succession and The Sopranos, but it also has the streaming rights to a number of classics like South Park and The Big Bang Theory.

For fans of HBO and HBO Max, it may come as a surprise that one of the platform's own original series doesn't hold the top streaming spot. From Game of Thrones to Watchmen, there are plenty of originals to binge, as well, but the staying power of one '90s sitcom has them all beat. According to a new study, these are the 10 most popular television shows on HBO Max.

10) The Flight Attendant