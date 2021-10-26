The Tastiest Fries In Washington Are Served At This Drive-In

Most can agree that french fries are at their best when they're hot and crispy. Not only do they pair well with a delicious burger, hot dog, and even steak, but they can be enjoyed alone! There's a reason why a lot of restaurants have loaded fries on their menus. Some people also want to keep it simple and plain.

Since you can get french fries just about everywhere, when can you find the best of the best in Washington?

Eat This, Not That! has you covered! They tracked down the best place to find a nice helping of french fries in each state. If you're looking for some amazing fries in the Evergreen State, you should head over to...

Boomers Drive-In!

This is what writers said about the Boomers:

"Finally, a waffle fry! Boomers dishes up warm sweet potato waffle fries, seasoned and full of delicious flavor. They also serve spiced-up curly fries, another type of fry that is underrepresented on our list."