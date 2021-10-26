This Is Indiana's 'Most Famous Musician Of All Time'

Some states are known for shoveling out tons of celebrities, from actors to athletes and everything in between. Most, however, have just one or two celebrities that the state is known for.

Insider created a list of each state's most popular musician. The website states, "The list is somewhat subjective, but to help determine the most famous musician from every state, Insider looked at each artist's reputation (within their own era), record sales, and awards." The list consists of individuals both born in the states along with those who just spent a lot of time living there.

So which musician took the honor in Indiana?

According to the list, it is legend Michael Jackson.

Here's what Insider says about the musician:

"What else can be said about the "King of Pop" that you don't already know? With 13 Grammys out of 38 nominations, the wunderkind turned pop legend from Gary, Indiana, reigns supreme as one of the best performers in music history. Jackson boasts a remarkable arsenal of hits including "Thriller," "Beat It," and "Billie Jean," but was just as famous for his moonwalking."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's most famous musician.