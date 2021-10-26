This Oklahoma Hotel Is One Of The 'Most Haunted Spots In The U.S.'

It's spooky season! Halloween is just right around the corner and people are gearing up for scary sights and sweet treats.

If you're looking to do something a little extra scary to celebrate Halloween this year, then try staying at this haunted hotel.

Yelp recently released a list of America's 25 most haunted spots. One Oklahoma City hotel made the list.

The Skirvin Hilton in Oklahoma City laded at number 23 on the list. The 103-year-old hotel has been claimed to be haunted for several years. Back in 2014, the hotel made the news for causing several NBA players to "run scared."

According to Yelp, here are the top 25 most haunted spots in the nation: