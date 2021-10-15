This Is The Cheapest Place To Eat In North Carolina
By Sarah Tate
October 15, 2021
North Carolina has no shortage of amazing restaurants. Maybe you want to take your significant other on a date night out or treat yourself to a fancy dessert for a special occasion. Other times, however, you may want a meal that won't break the bank.
Eat This, Not That knows that people can get tired of picking up the same old cheap eats for a quick meal, so they found restaurants around the country where diners can get a full meal or dessert for under $10. The food site recently released a list of the best cheap places to eat in each state, including this spot in North Carolina.
"These cheap eats are budget-friendly, allow you to take a break, and oftentimes try a regional dish that you can't find anywhere else."
So which restaurant is the cheapest place to eat in North Carolina?
Guasaca
This South American grill in Raleigh offers a wide selection of arepas and bowls with bold flavors and an inexpensive price that keep customers coming back. Here's what Eat This, Not That had to say about it:
"Guasaca specializes in stuffed arepas, where you can choose from a selection of signature combinations or create your own. One of the chicken arepas is $5.09 and stuffed with chicken, black beans, pico de gallo, white cheese and served with cilantro sauce."
Check out the full report here.