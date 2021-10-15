This Is The Cheapest Place To Eat In North Carolina

North Carolina has no shortage of amazing restaurants. Maybe you want to take your significant other on a date night out or treat yourself to a fancy dessert for a special occasion. Other times, however, you may want a meal that won't break the bank.

Eat This, Not That knows that people can get tired of picking up the same old cheap eats for a quick meal, so they found restaurants around the country where diners can get a full meal or dessert for under $10. The food site recently released a list of the best cheap places to eat in each state, including this spot in North Carolina.

"These cheap eats are budget-friendly, allow you to take a break, and oftentimes try a regional dish that you can't find anywhere else."

So which restaurant is the cheapest place to eat in North Carolina?

Guasaca

This South American grill in Raleigh offers a wide selection of arepas and bowls with bold flavors and an inexpensive price that keep customers coming back. Here's what Eat This, Not That had to say about it:

"Guasaca specializes in stuffed arepas, where you can choose from a selection of signature combinations or create your own. One of the chicken arepas is $5.09 and stuffed with chicken, black beans, pico de gallo, white cheese and served with cilantro sauce."

