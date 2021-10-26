TikToker Is Ranking States By Natural Beauty — And Ohio Might Surprise You

Tons of Ohioans know there’s beauty in the Buckeye State, but how does it compare to others?

A TikToker who dubs himself “America’s biggest fan” is setting out to rank every state by its natural beauty, and although Mega American hasn’t revealed the full list yet, we know where Ohio makes the list: Ohio ranks No. 43, according to the TikToker. Here’s what we know so far, as of Wednesday morning (October 27):

41: Illinois

42: Mississippi

43: Ohio

44: Connecticut

45: Delaware

46: Indiana

47: Kansas

48: Oklahoma

49: Nebraska

50: Iowa

Ohio might not have made it high on this list, but there are tons of picturesque sights statewide, especially because of the fall foliage. If you’re looking for the best fall colors in Ohio, the Department of Natural Resources posted an “official guide to the changing colors.” The online tool includes weekly updates on the progress of fall colors, scenic road trip ideas and more. ODNR Fall Color Forester David Parrott previously explained: “The warm temperatures mixed with cloudy skies and rain have stunted and delayed fall color in some areas; however, some places are still on track to have a good display of yellows, oranges and reds in the coming weeks.”