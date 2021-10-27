2021 CMA Awards: Here's Who Will Be Performing On Country's Biggest Night
By Kiyonna Anthony
October 27, 2021
The Country Music Association has added more stars to the performance roster for the 55th Annual CMA Awards. On Wednesday, it was announced that Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, Chris Stapleton, Chris Young and Kane Brown are all set to take the stage on Country Music's Biggest Night.
Aldean and Underwood will unite on stage for the world premiere TV performance of their hit collaboration “If I Didn’t Love You.”
The exciting news comes just one week after two-time CMA Entertainer of the year Luke Bryan took to Instagram to announce that he'll be hosting the 2021 CMA Awards, sharing:
"This is a pinch me moment! I’ll be hosting the 55th annual #CMAAwards or the first time! Tune in to the live show Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 8/7c on ABC. Don’t miss Country Music’s biggest night!"
The prestigious award show will be returning to its longtime home at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena after having a socially distance ceremony in 2020. This year's nominees include Miranda Lambert, who remains the most nominated woman in CMA history with 58 career nominations (including three from this year), as well as Chris Stapleton and Eric Church who both received five nods a piece. As for the Entertainer of The Year Award, Stapleton and Church are joined by Lambert, Luke Combs and Carrie Underwood in the star-studded category. Kane Brown, Ryan Hurd and Drew Parker have also been nominated this year for the very first time.
The 55th annual CMA Awards will air live on ABC at 7 p.m. CT Nov. 10.