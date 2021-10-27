2021 CMA Awards: Here's Who Will Be Performing On Country's Biggest Night

The prestigious award show will be returning to its longtime home at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena after having a socially distance ceremony in 2020. This year's nominees include Miranda Lambert, who remains the most nominated woman in CMA history with 58 career nominations (including three from this year), as well as Chris Stapleton and Eric Church who both received five nods a piece. As for the Entertainer of The Year Award, Stapleton and Church are joined by Lambert, Luke Combs and Carrie Underwood in the star-studded category. Kane Brown, Ryan Hurd and Drew Parker have also been nominated this year for the very first time.

The 55th annual CMA Awards will air live on ABC at 7 p.m. CT Nov. 10.